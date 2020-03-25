Angela Merkel’s second coronavirus test returns negative results

BERLIN, March 25. /TASS/. German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s second coronavirus test returned negative results, as well as the first one, Germany’s NTV channel reported Wednesday citing the Cabinet representative.

"The Chancellor continues to work from house quarantine and will take another test at the beginning of the next week," the source said.

Angela Merkel underwent the first test Monday; its result (negative) was announced the same day. She decided to enter house quarantine after she discovered that one of her doctors contracted the coronavirus.

The Cabinet spokesman Steffen Seibert announced earlier that the Chancellor feels well, and "maintains constant close contact with all member of the Cabinet and the employees."

"She conducts important international negotiations from her how," Seibert noted. On Thursday, Merkel will participate in two video conferences - between the EU leaders and the G20 leaders.

Earlier, German Minister of Health Jens Spahn called on German citizens above 60 to take pneumococcus vaccines in a bid to avoid additional risks in case of coronavirus infection. Pneumococci are pathogens of community-acquired pneumonia, among other diseases.

According to DPA news agency, 35,395 coronavirus cases have been registered in Germany, while 180 people have succumbed to the diseases.