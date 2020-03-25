Number of people recovered from COVID-19 in Moscow rises to 15

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Another patient who recovered from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been discharged from a hospital in the Russian capital, the Moscow coronavirus task force informed TASS on Wednesday.

"We retested the patient for the disease [COVID-19], the results were negative. The patient is in good health and in a good condition. This is the 15th patient to recover from the coronavirus in Moscow," the task force stated.

Earlier on Wednesday, officials informed that the total number of those infected with COVID-19 in Moscow had reached 410, rising by 120 in the past 24 hours. The number of those recovered has risen to 15.