Over 30 tonnes of individual protection means delivered from China to Moscow Region

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. A Russian Airspace Forces plane has delivered over 30 tonnes of means of individual protection from China to the Chkalovsky airfield in the Moscow Region, the Russian Defense Ministry informed on Wednesday.
"The An-124 plane "Ruslan" of the Russian Aerospace Forces has delivered another cargo from the People’s Republic of China to the Chkalovsky airfield (Moscow Region): over 30 tonnes of individual protection means," the message informs.
On Monday, the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered 25.5 mln protective masks from China.
In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in more than 150 countries, including Russia.
On March 11, WHO declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a global pandemic. As of now, over 410,000 people have been infected around the world and more than 18,000 have died. Russia has identified 658 cases of the virus. The Russian government has launched an online hotline to keep the country’s people informed about the coronavirus situation.