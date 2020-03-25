Over 30 tonnes of individual protection means delivered from China to Moscow Region

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. A Russian Airspace Forces plane has delivered over 30 tonnes of means of individual protection from China to the Chkalovsky airfield in the Moscow Region, the Russian Defense Ministry informed on Wednesday.

"The An-124 plane "Ruslan" of the Russian Aerospace Forces has delivered another cargo from the People’s Republic of China to the Chkalovsky airfield (Moscow Region): over 30 tonnes of individual protection means," the message informs.

On Monday, the Russian Aerospace Forces delivered 25.5 mln protective masks from China.