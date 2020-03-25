Putin, Modi exchange opinion of the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation on Wednesday to exchange opinion of the coronavirus pandemic and the related issues.

"Ahead of the urgent G20 summit due on March 26 to be held in a videoconference mode there was an exchange of opinion on the coronavirus pandemic," the Kremlin’s press-service has said. "In line with the tradition of continued dialogue of trust reflecting a special nature of Russian-Indian cooperation Putin and Modi informed each other in detail about the measures their countries were taking to resist the spread of the infection."