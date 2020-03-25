Putin, Modi exchange opinion of the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation on Wednesday to exchange opinion of the coronavirus pandemic and the related issues.
"Ahead of the urgent G20 summit due on March 26 to be held in a videoconference mode there was an exchange of opinion on the coronavirus pandemic," the Kremlin’s press-service has said. "In line with the tradition of continued dialogue of trust reflecting a special nature of Russian-Indian cooperation Putin and Modi informed each other in detail about the measures their countries were taking to resist the spread of the infection."
The two leaders expressed mutual gratitude for the efforts being taken in order to ensure the health and security of Russian citizens in India and Indian citizens in Russia and agreed to enhance coordination in the struggle against the coronavirus threat," the Kremlin said.
The telephone conversation had been requested by the Indian side.