China identifies 47 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

BEIJING, March 25. /TASS/. On March 24, China has recorded 47 new cases of the coronavirus infection. All cases arrived from abroad, the state health committee said Wednesday.

"Between 00:00 and 24:00 on March 24, China registered 47 coronavirus infections arriving from abroad," the committee said in a statement. Most cases were found in Shanghai (19), Beijing (15) and the Guangdong Province (5).

Overall, China’s coronavirus cases returning home from abroad rose to 474. On Tuesday, spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang announced that Chinese authorities identified 427 infections in people coming from overseas during the epidemic - 380 Chinese citizens and 47 foreigners.