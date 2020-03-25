China identifies 47 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

BEIJING, March 25. /TASS/. On March 24, China has recorded 47 new cases of the coronavirus infection. All cases arrived from abroad, the state health committee said Wednesday.
"Between 00:00 and 24:00 on March 24, China registered 47 coronavirus infections arriving from abroad," the committee said in a statement. Most cases were found in Shanghai (19), Beijing (15) and the Guangdong Province (5).
Overall, China’s coronavirus cases returning home from abroad rose to 474. On Tuesday, spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry Geng Shuang announced that Chinese authorities identified 427 infections in people coming from overseas during the epidemic - 380 Chinese citizens and 47 foreigners.
China’s COVID-19 recoveries are currently sitting on 73,700 people with 491 patients discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, 4 more people died in the same period. The total number of cases now tops 81,200 with around 3,300 deaths. At the same time, 4,300 people remain in hospitals with abut 1,400 of them in critical condition.
In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in more than 150 countries.
On March 11, the WHO declared the outbreak a global pandemic. As of now, over 403,000 people have been infected around the world and more than 18,000 have died.