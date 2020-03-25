US and Japan agree to cooperate on holding Olympics in Tokyo - Kyodo

TOKYO, March 25. /TASS/. Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump discussed by phone Japan’s decision to postpone the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kyodo news agency reported.

The phone conversation took place on Wednesday.

The leaders of the two states marked the importance of holding the Olympic Games to prove that mankind was able to defeat the coronavirus. They also agreed to continue comprehensive cooperation on this issue, in particular on promoting joint research and development to find a cure for the coronavirus.

The US President praised the decision to postpone the Games, calling it "wise."

On Tuesday, Abe proposed postponing the Tokyo Olympics for one year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Competitions will be held no later than the summer of 2021. The games were supposed to be held from July 24 to August 9, 2020.

The outbreak of a disease caused by the novel coronavirus was recorded at the end of 2019 in Central China and since them it has spread to more than 150 countries. The World Health Organization was recognized the outbreak as a pandemic. According to the latest data, over 403,000 people have been infected in the world and more than 18,000 people died from the disease.