Vaccine against COVID-19 may become available after pandemic is over, says analyst

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Scientists in several countries, including China, Russia and the United States, are pushing ahead with research into a vaccine against the novel coronavirus, but the results of their work may become available when the infection outbreak is over and there is no need for the vaccine any more, Russia’s expert on particularly dangerous infections, member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Viktor Maleyev, has said on the portal Future of Russia. National Projects, operated by TASS.

"We may have a vaccine when the infection is already over," said Maleyev, a research adviser to the Director of the Central Research Institute for Epidemiology under the consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor. "We may have a situation similar to the one we saw during the SARS epidemic (sever acute respiratory syndrome in 2020 - TASS). The infection stopped and the vaccine turned out unnecessary," he said.