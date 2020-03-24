Belgium reports 526 new coronavirus cases

BRUSSELS, March 24./TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Belgium has risen by 526 in the past 24 hours, amounting to 4,269, the Belgian Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday.

Thirty-four people have died, bringing the number of fatalities to 122, it said.

"Overall, 1,859 people have been hospitalized in Belgium, including 381 patients in intensive care units," he said.