German coronavirus cases pass 30,000, reports say

BERLIN, March 24. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Germany has risen to 30,174, the n-tv channel reported, citing its own analysis of data from the country’s regions.

According to the TV channel, 132 patients have died.

Earlier on Tuesday, Germany’s Robert Koch Institute said that the number of coronavirus cases stood at 27,436. However, the facility does not get data from the country’s regions quickly enough, which is why there is a difference in numbers.

