Over 100,000 coronavirus patients recover worldwide — TASS data

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. At least 100,000 people, who contracted the coronavirus around the world, have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals, according to TASS data based on official statements by the authorities and experts in the coronavirus-hit countries.

The majority of recovered patients are in China, where the coronavirus pandemic started and where the peak of the outbreak has passed. Other countries registering the most cases are Iran, Italy and Spain. In Russia, 495 cases have been confirmed and 17 people have been discharged from hospitals.

Most patients or nearly 90% have recovered in China. Among the countries with over 1,000 cases Japan comes in second (47%), followed by Iran (36%) and South Korea (32.7%).

The World Health Organization says a total of 332,931 people have contracted the coronavirus and 14,510 have died. A WHO spokesperson warned that the virus was spreading and the death toll was on the rise. Most new cases have been recorded in Europe and the United States (85%).

According to TASS data based on the statements of the authorities and experts in the coronavirus-hit countries, over 371,000 have been infected and 4.39% of them or 16,303 have died.