Abkhazia’s new president pledges to continue efforts towards closer ties with Russia

SUKHUM, March 24./TASS/. Abkhazian President Elect Aslan Bzhania said on Tuesday that the new leadership of the country would pay specific attention to rapprochement with Russia.

"As for relations with the Russian Federation, I intend to act within the framework of the existing agreements. Some provisions in these agreements have been put into practice, others - haven’t been implemented. The commitments assumed by the Abkhazian side must be translated into practice. We will be bringing our positions closer on many issues, there are no tasks that cannot be resolved," in bilateral relations, the new leader stressed

"The heads of state and government will be paying specific attention to this trajectory, since cooperation with the Russian Federation has a direct effect on the living standards of our nationals," Bzhania told journalists on Tuesday.

Bzhania won the Sunday’s presidential election, securing 56.5% of the votes, Chairman of the Central Election Commission Tamaz Gogiya announced earlier on Tuesday.

Other presidential candidates were Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Adgur Ardzinba, and former Interior Minister Leonid Dzapshba. Ardzinba won 35.42% of the votes, while Dzapshba - a meager 2.22%. The voter turnout was 71.56% According to the chief of the Abkhazian Central Election Commission, the commission reported no violations that could influence the course of the voting. The election campaign was not marred by any incidents, there have been no official statements or complaints for now.