China reports 78 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths in past day

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. A total of 78 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have been registered in China, seven people died, China’s National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

456 people recovered in the reported period.

In total, the overall number of confirmed cases in the country topped 81,000 since the start of the outbreak, over 73,000 of them recovered and 3,277 died.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported in more than 150 countries and territories. The number of confirmed cases worldwide stands at over 330,000 people, with over 15,000 deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially described the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic.