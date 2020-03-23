Over 43,000 Russians evacuated from COVID-hit countries by Aeroflot in past 10 days

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Russia’s flagship air carrier Aeroflot said on Monday it has evacuated more than 43,000 Russian nationals from coronavirus-hit countries over the past ten days,

"Aeroflot has ensured the return of 43,555 Russian nationals from foreign cities of its destinations network in a period from March 14 to 23," it said in a press statement.

Most of the passengers were evacuated from Berlin (3,260 people), Paris (3,152 people), Prague (3,031 people), Budapest (2,938 people), Amsterdam (2,175 people), Barcelona (1,833 people), Brussels (1,811 people), and Vienna (1,745 people).