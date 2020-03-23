WHO chief calls upon G20 states to show solidarity in fighting novel coronavirus

GENEVA, March 23. /TASS/. Members of the G20 group of nations should demonstrate solidarity in tackling the novel coronavirus outbreak, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters on Monday.

He pointed out at the lack of esstential protection gear, calling for "political coordination at the global level" to cope with the issue.

"This week, I will be addressing heads of state and government from the G20 countries. Among other issues, I will be asking them to work together to increase production, avoid export bans and ensure equity of distribution, on the basis of need," he said.

"We need unity in the G20 countries, who have more than 80% of global GDP," he said. "Political commitment at the G20 means strong solidarity that can help us to move forward and fight this pandemic in the strongest way possible. The most important ask to G20 leaders is solidarity, to act as one, because they have the biggest stake in the world, in all respects."

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported from more than 150 countries and territories, including Russia. The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially described the situation as a pandemic.