Up to two years required to beat COVID-19 in Europe, says Chinese expert

"It would be perfectly normal if the virus comes and goes, and lasts for one or two years," the expert said, quoted by South China Morning Post daily.

HONG KONG, March 23. /TASS/. The battle against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Europe may take up to two years, head of Shanghai’s COVID-19 clinical expert team Zhang Wenhong said on Monday during a video conference organized by the Chinese consulate general in Dusseldorf for members of the Chinese community and students.

"To resolve this outbreak in a short period of time, measures have to be extremely radical," he noted. "If only the whole world could stop moving for four weeks, the pandemic could be stopped," he said. "But I cannot imagine a total global suspension ever possibly happening. Not even in Germany or Europe."

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported in more than 150 countries and territories, among them Russia, which by now has documented 438 cases. According to recent data, novel coronavirus cases across the globe have exceeded 330,000, with more than 15,000 deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially described the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic.