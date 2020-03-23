COVID-19 pandemic accelerating with over 300,000 people infected, says WHO chief

GENEVA, March 23. /TASS/. The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has surpassed 300,000, the coronavirus pandemic is accelerating, World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during Monday’s briefing in Geneva.

"More than 300,000 cases of COVID-19 have now been reported to WHO, from almost every country in the world. The pandemic is accelerating," he said.

"It took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases, 11 days for the second 100,000 and just 4 days for the third 100,000," the WHO chief added.

"But we’re not prisoners to statistics. We’re not helpless bystanders. We can change the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic," he stressed.

"To win, we need to attack the coronavirus with aggressive and targeted tactics - testing every suspected COVID-19 case, isolating and caring for every confirmed case, and tracing and quarantining every close contact," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported in more than 150 countries and territories, among them Russia, which by now has documented 438 cases. WHO has officially described the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic.