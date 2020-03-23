Angela Merkel’s first COVID-19 test negative

BERLIN, March 23. /TASS/. The first COVID-19 test taken by German Chancellor Angela Merkel is negative, the German government spokesman Steffen Seibert told DPA news agency on Monday.

"The test taken today is negative," he said, adding that additional tests will be conducted over the next few days.

Merkel has decided to quarantine herself after it became known that her doctor, whom she visited to receive a vaccine shot against pneumococcus, had contracted the novel coronavirus earlier.

The German government instructed all citizens over the age of 60 to vaccinate themselves against pneumococcus, which is one of the common causes for ·ommunity-acquired pneumonia, in order to avoid additional risks in case of COVID-19 infection.

