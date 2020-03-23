Coronavirus patients develop immunity to reinfection, watchdog chief reports

"Current research indicate that yes, immunity is acquired after the coronavirus-caused disease," she said in an interview with the Pozner program on Russia’s television Channel One.

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Those who have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection develop immunity to it, chief of Russia’s consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, said on Monday.

She cited results of her agency’s own research demonstrating that those who recovered from the coronavirus infection develop M and G immunoglobulins in their blood that safeguard the organism against reinfection.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported from more than 150 countries and territories, including Russia, which by now has 438 cases, with 17 patients having recovered. The World Health Organization says that the novel coronavirus cases across the globe have exceeded 320,000, with more than 14,000 deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially described the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic. In order to keep the citizens updated on the coronavirus situation in Russia, the government has launched a website at http://···············.··.