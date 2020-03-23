Global coronavirus death toll tops 15,000

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The overall number of deaths from coronavirus in the world has now exceeded 15,000, shows data collected by TASS reporters from official statements of authorities and experts in more than 150 countries around the globe where the virus was reported.

On March 23, the total number of infections already surpassed 330,000, while about 4.53% (15,023) people died.

The most coronavirus cases in the world outside China, where the pandemic broke out and its peak has already passed, are reported from Italy with 59,138 infections and 5,476 deaths (9.26%), followed by the United States (35,209 cases and 471 deaths), Spain (33,089 cases and 2,182 deaths) and Iran (23,049 cases and 1,812 deaths).

Iran, Germany and France have identified more than 10,000 infections, while 17 more countries around the world report more than 1,000 cases.

Russia is currently sitting on 438 coronavirus infections, while 17 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals.