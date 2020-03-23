Iran reports 1,411 more coronavirus infections, 127 deaths

"Over the past 24 hours, 1,411 new cases of coronavirus have been identified in the country. The total number of infections is 23,049," Iran’s Fars news agency quotes him as saying. The spokesperson added that 1,812 people had died. Earlier reports pointed to 21,638 infections and 1,685 deaths. According to Jahanpur, 8,376 people recovered from the virus.

TEHRAN, March 23. /TASS/. The number of new coronavirus cases in Iran has risen by 1,411 in the last 24 hours, an increase of 383 cases in comparison with Sunday’s figures, while 127 people died from the virus, spokesperson for the national health ministry Kianush Jahanpur said Monday.

In the last few weeks, the number of new coronavirus cases in Iran has stabilized at about 1,000-1,200 infections per day. Moreover, the mortality rate also has not changed much with around 120-130 deaths daily.

The first coronavirus cases in Iran were confirmed on February 19 in Qom Province. All schools in the country are closed until the end of March, while many countries restricted communication with the Islamic Republic.

Iranian coronavirus cases include a number of high-ranking officials, namely, First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri, Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism Ali Asghar Mounesan and Minister of Industry, Mines and Business Reza Rahmani. In addition, 23 members of the country’s parliament tested positive. Two of them - Fatema Rahbar and Mohammad Ali Ramazani Dastak - have died.