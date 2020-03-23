Opposition candidate Bzhania wins Abkhazian presidential vote

SUKHUMI, March 23. /TASS/. Abkhazian opposition candidate Aslan Bzhania has secured 56,5% of votes during the March 22 presidential election, becoming the country’s new president, the Central Electoral Commission head Tamaz Gogiya announced Monday.

"The new president is Aslan Georgiyevich Bzhania, who secured 53,741 votes, which makes 56.5% of votes," he said.