Opposition candidate Bzhania wins Abkhazian presidential vote

SUKHUMI, March 23. /TASS/. Abkhazian opposition candidate Aslan Bzhania has secured 56,5% of votes during the March 22 presidential election, becoming the country’s new president, the Central Electoral Commission head Tamaz Gogiya announced Monday.
"The new president is Aslan Georgiyevich Bzhania, who secured 53,741 votes, which makes 56.5% of votes," he said.
Candidate Adgur Ardzinba won 35.42% of votes, while Leonid Dzapshba got 2.22%. The voter turnout was 71.56%.
According to the Electoral Commission head, the Commission registered no violations that could influence the vote. "There were no incidents, no unresolvable disputes, no official complaints," Gogiya said.
The inauguration of the newly elected president is to take place within 30 days after the final vote results are announced, which is due on March 24. Bzhania will hold a press conference the same day.