Abkhazian opposition leader Bzhania winning presidential polls with 57.83%

SUKHUM, March 22. /TASS/. Abkhazia's opposition leader Aslan Bzhania is leading Sunday's rerun presidential polls with 57.83% of votes, a spokesman for his election campaign team told TASS on Sunday after counting ballots at the majority of polling stations.

His rival, Economic Minister Adgur Ardzinba, is scoring 35.2% of yhe vote. The third candidate, former Interior Minister Leonid Dzapshba, has only about one percent of votes.

The republic's Central Elections Commission has not yet announced preliminary results.