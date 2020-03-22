Slovakia wants no escalation with Russia - Defense Minister

PRAGUE, March 22. /TASS/. Slovakia under new Prime Minister Igor Matovic will ramp up its efforts on fulfilling its NATO obligations, but will not seek to escalate tensions with Russia, the new Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad’ said Saturday.

"Our entire government, its orientation, the program statement [of the Cabinet] and the staff of the Ministry [of Defense] will strictly [fulfill obligations] that stem from our NATO membership," he said. "That stall [in Slovak activity], which we have seen during the last four years, is definitely over."

According to Nad’, the new Slovak government will take a reserved position towards Russia.

"We don’t pretend as if Russia makes no steps that cross the line of friendly relations. But this does not mean that tensions must escalate in our relations. If we are treated in a friendly and responsible way, we will respond in kind," the Minister of Defense, known for his previous criticism of Russia, said.

The government of Slovakia, where state of emergency over the coronavirus spread is in effect, has been approved by the President Zuzana Caputova Saturday.