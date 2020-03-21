Seven novel coronavirus fatalities reported in China in past day

BEIJING, March 21. /TASS/. The number of fatalities from the novel coronavirus in China has risen by seven in the past 24 hours, China’s National Health Commission said on Saturday.

A total of 590 patients recovered in the reported period. Some 5,500 people remain in hospitals in the Hubei province, where the disease broke out in late 2019.

No new cases have been registered in mainland China for the third consecutive day.

According to the authorities, the overall number of novel coronavirus cases in the country is about 81,000. Nearly 88.5% of patients have already recovered.

The infection’s official mortality rate in China is 4%.

Over 9,300 people who closely contacted with those infected remain under medical supervision in China. The virus is suspected in about 100 people, who have been quarantined.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported from more than 150 countries and territories, including Russia, which by now has 253 cases. The World Health Organization says that the novel coronavirus cases across the globe have exceeded 260,000, with more than 11,000 deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially described the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic.