North Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles toward Sea of Japan — Yonhap

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Saturday from its North Pyongan Province toward the Sea of Japan, the Yonhap news agency reported citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported citing Japanese coast guards that a projectile fell outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

On March 9, North Korea’s KCNA news agency reported that the country’s leader Kim Jong-un led long-range artillery exercises "in a bid to check the capability of the long-range artillery units to conduct a surprise military counter-strike."

South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that, early on March 9, the North Korean military fired three projectiles seaward from Sondok, North Hamgyong Province. The projectiles travelled 200 km and reached the maximum altitude of 50 km, the South Korean military said.

This is the second military exercise of this kind since the beginning of 2020. In December last year, Kim Jong-un announced that North Korea would soon roll out new strategic weaponry.