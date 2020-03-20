Nine-year-oil child confirmed to have coronavirus in Kirov

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. /TASS/. Two more coronavirus infection cases have been confirmed in Kirov, thus bringing the overall number of such cases in that city to five. One of the two new patients is a nine-year-oil child, the press service of the regional government told TASS on Friday.

"Laboratory tests have confirmed two more coronavirus cases. The patients are a woman and her child, the passengers of the Novy Urengoi-Moscow train. As of today, there are five coronavirus cases in the region. All the patients are in satisfactory condition, showing no clinical signs," it said.

The first coronavirus case was confirmed in the Kirov region on March 16. The patient was a woman who had returned from Germany shortly before. The woman’s husband and a passenger of the train they had taken to return to Kirov from Moscow were also found to have the coronavirus.