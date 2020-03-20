Nine-year-oil child confirmed to have coronavirus in Kirov

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. /TASS/. Two more coronavirus infection cases have been confirmed in Kirov, thus bringing the overall number of such cases in that city to five. One of the two new patients is a nine-year-oil child, the press service of the regional government told TASS on Friday.
"Laboratory tests have confirmed two more coronavirus cases. The patients are a woman and her child, the passengers of the Novy Urengoi-Moscow train. As of today, there are five coronavirus cases in the region. All the patients are in satisfactory condition, showing no clinical signs," it said.
The first coronavirus case was confirmed in the Kirov region on March 16. The patient was a woman who had returned from Germany shortly before. The woman’s husband and a passenger of the train they had taken to return to Kirov from Moscow were also found to have the coronavirus.
A high alert regime was imposed in the Kirov region on March 17. All sports and cultural events, and other mass gatherings have been banned. All those who have returned from abroad within the past two weeks are obliged to contact the authorities. Schools have been closed. Universities have shifted to distance learning. Kindergartens however are still working.
A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported from more than 140 countries and territories, including Russia, which by now has 253 cases. The World Health Organization says that the novel coronavirus cases across the globe have exceeded 230,000, with about 10,000 deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially described the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic. In order to keep the citizens updated on the coronavirus situation in Russia, the government has launched a website at http://···············.··.