US plans to hold G7 video calls in April and May, says German gov't

BERLIN, March 20. /TASS/. After the June G7 summit has been canceled, the US plans to organize talks between the G7 leaders in a format of a video call in April and May, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said during a briefing on Friday.
"The US stated that the G7 summit planned for mid-June would not take place in a physical form, however, it should take place in the format of a video conference. The US also informed that they plan to organize additional video calls with the participation of the G7 heads of state and government before the summit in June, that is, in April and May," Seibert said.
"The organizing decisions are the prerogative of the chairing party. Due to huge and global consequences of the pandemic, the chancellor [German Chancellor Angela Merkel] welcomes this," he added.
On March 20, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere informed that US President Donald Trump had decided to cancel the G7 summit set to be held in June at Trump’s residence in Camp David. On Monday, G7 leaders held a video call, during which they discussed the possibility of canceling the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. On March 11, WHO officially characterized the situation with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as a pandemic. The disease has spread to over 140 countries. According to latest reports, over 230,000 people have been infected with the virus globally, and about 10,000 have died.