US plans to hold G7 video calls in April and May, says German gov't

BERLIN, March 20. /TASS/. After the June G7 summit has been canceled, the US plans to organize talks between the G7 leaders in a format of a video call in April and May, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said during a briefing on Friday.

"The US stated that the G7 summit planned for mid-June would not take place in a physical form, however, it should take place in the format of a video conference. The US also informed that they plan to organize additional video calls with the participation of the G7 heads of state and government before the summit in June, that is, in April and May," Seibert said.