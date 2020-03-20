Two Russians stranded onboard coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 20. /TASS/. Two Russians are onboard the Silver Shadow cruise ship, which has been quarantined in Brazil’s port of Recife after one of its passengers was diagnosed with the coronavirus, Russian Ambassador to Brazil Sergey Akopov told TASS.

"Now together with our colleagues from the United Kingdom, who are organizing the evacuation of passengers and crew members of their ship, we are working on the possibility of returning our nationals with them," Akopov said.

According to the diplomat, the Russians are the crew members of the ship. He praised effective cooperation with local authorities who have set up a crisis center, which helps maintain contact with the embassy.