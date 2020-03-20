Two Russians stranded onboard coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 20. /TASS/. Two Russians are onboard the Silver Shadow cruise ship, which has been quarantined in Brazil’s port of Recife after one of its passengers was diagnosed with the coronavirus, Russian Ambassador to Brazil Sergey Akopov told TASS.
"Now together with our colleagues from the United Kingdom, who are organizing the evacuation of passengers and crew members of their ship, we are working on the possibility of returning our nationals with them," Akopov said.
According to the diplomat, the Russians are the crew members of the ship. He praised effective cooperation with local authorities who have set up a crisis center, which helps maintain contact with the embassy.
The Bahamas-flagged ship arrived in the capital of the northeastern state of Pernambuco on March 12 from Salvador and was due to head to Fortaleza. A 78-year-old Canadian passenger, who had a suspected heart attack, was later diagnosed with the coronavirus and sent to a private clinic.
The vessel with 317 passengers and 291 crew members from 18 countries was placed under quarantine. The ship had made stops in popular Brazilian resorts as well as in Chile, Argentina and Uruguay.
Brazil confirmed the first coronavirus case on February 26, the next day after the famous carnival ended. A total of 640 people in 22 Brazilian regions have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, and seven deaths have been reported.