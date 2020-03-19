Coronavirus patients registered in Moscow came from Munich, Innsbruck, Zurich, Barcelona

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. All 12 new coronavirus infection cases registered in Moscow were diagnosed in tourists coming from Munich, Innsbruck, Zurich and Barcelona, Moscow operational HQ on coronavirus monitoring and control disclosed Thursday.

Earlier, 12 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in Moscow. A total of 98 infection cases have been registered in the capital. Most infected came from European nations, the HQ said.

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak was registered in central China in late December 2019. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic. COVID-19 infection cases have been recorded in more than 140 countries. According to the latest data, over 210,000 people have contracted the virus; about 8,500 of them have died. A total of 199 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia so far, one person has died.