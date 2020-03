BERLIN, March 19. /TASS/. The central ceremony on 75th Anniversary of the End of World War II, which was supposed to take place on May 8, has been cancelled over the coronavirus situation, DPA news agency reported Thursday, citing German Presidential Administration.

The event, where President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was to speak, was supposed to be attended by high foreign guests and take place at Berlin’s Platz der Republik, before the historic Reichstag building.