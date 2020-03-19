Coronavirus pandemic is tantamount to test for humanism, says Russian Foregn Ministry

"By and large the coronavirus pandemic is a test for humanism in international affairs. It tests our ability to remain human beings at the most dramatic moments. It verifies the ability and readiness of each individual and whole countries to act in a responsible way and present a common front amid new global challenges that know no borders," she said.

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. The current novel coronavirus pandemic is a test for humanism in international affairs, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing on Thursday.

Zakharova expressed regret this solidarity in some cases gave way to "national or ideological interests and selfishness of those forces and countries that lay claim to world hegemony and exclusiveness."

"At a time when countries that position themselves as world leaders might have displayed initiative and set a worthy example of economic support and of steps to be taken to resist this new challenge in both domestic and foreign affairs they fail to use this opportunity," she said.

In particular, Zakharova pointed to the International Monetary Fund’s outrageous decision to provide no assistance to Venezuela in the struggle against coronavirus.

"The Fund has been raising considerable resources - up to one trillion dollars to provide assistance to countries in coping with the effects of the coronavirus outbreak. Caracas filed its own official request for five billion dollars addressed to the managing director. The request was signed by President Maduro," Zakharova recalled. "The IMF’s spokesperson declared that the Fund was unable to consider the request because there is ‘no clarity’ on recognition of Venezuela's government among its members."

Zakharova said that Venezuela’s people asked for assistance at the moment when "they need it just as many other countries."

She drew attention to the fact that all this was happening against a backdrop of continuing statements by US officials the sanctions against Venezuela would be tightened.

"This is a sample of hypocrisy," Zakharova said about the IMF’s stance.