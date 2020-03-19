Vaccine against COVID-19 may take 2-3 years to make, says expert

Earlier, Russia’s Health Ministry said that the Smorodintsev Institute had managed to sequence (decode) the first full genome of the novel coronavirus.

ST. PETERSBURG, March 19. /TASS/. Producing a vaccine against the novel coronavirus is a rather lengthy process and will take an estimated two or three years, the acting director of the A.A. Smorodintsev Research Institute of Influenza, Doctor of Medical Science Dmitry Lioznov, told a news conference on Thursday, adding that pre-clinical and clinical tests normally consumed most of the time.

"Any vaccine will take an estimated 2-3 years to produce, regardless of whether its production begins in Russia or elsewhere. By and large there are no reasons to promise that a vaccine will become available right away, say this year. It will take at least several years to produce. At the moment we can say that in our country there are at least four or five research centers working on the vaccine. The influenza institute is one of them."

Lioznov said that the shortest period in this process - lasting about six months - was that of generating an idea and making preparations to develop the vaccine. Preclinical tests on animals and clinical tests on human volunteers were the longest phase.

"At the moment we are yet to produce a prototype. It will take 4-6 months, depending on the situation," Lioznov said. [At the influenza institute] we are still in the process of formulating ideas. We have three ideas, which will possibly materialize."

An outbreak of the novel coronavirus-related disease in central China late last year has spread to more than 140 countries. The World Health Organization has declared a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, more than 210,000 people have contracted the virus around the world. The disease has claimed 8,500 lives. According to the anti-coronavirus center, 199 cases of COVID-19 infection have been registered in Russia.