First coronavirus death confirmed in Northern Ireland

LONDON, March 19. /TASS/. The first coronavirus-related death has been recorded in Northern Ireland, the UK Department of Health and Social Care said in a statement on Thursday.

Three of 105 deaths in the UK were recorded in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland reported one death each, while the rest of them occurred in England.

Wednesday’s reports said that a total of 2,626 people in the UK had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The current coronavirus illness was registered in central China at the end of December 2019. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic. COVID-19 infection cases have been recorded in more than 140 countries. According to the latest data, over 210,000 people have contracted the virus, about 8,500 of them have died. A total of 199 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia so far.