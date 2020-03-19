Coronavirus cases in Spain surpass 17,000

MADRID, March 19. /TASS/. At least 17,147 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Spain since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, Spain’s Ministry of Health reported on Thursday.

According to the ministry, 767 people have died and 1,107 patients have recovered. On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said that 13,716 people had contracted the virus and 558 patients died. The first coronavirus case in Spain was confirmed on January 31, the number of infected people began to grow after a local outbreak was reported in Italy.