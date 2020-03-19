Iran’s coronavirus cases rise by 1,046 in 24 hours

TEHRAN, March 19. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Iran rose by 1,046 in the past 24 hours, Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 1,046 new coronavirus cases were identified in the country, taking the total number to 18,407," he said, as cited by the Fars news agency. The deputy health minister added that a total of 1,284 patients had died.

Iran’s Health Ministry reported the country’s first coronavirus cases in the province of Qom on February 19. Schools in the country have been closed until the end of March, while many countries have cut transport links with Iran.

Iran’s coronavirus cases include a number of senior state officials, namely First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri, Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism Ali Asghar Mounesan and Minister of Industry, Mines and Business Reza Rahmani. In addition, 23 members of the country’s parliament also tested positive for the coronavirus. Two of them - Fatema Rahbar and Mohammad Ali Ramazani Dastak - died of the infection.