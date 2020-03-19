Israel’s coronavirus cases reach 529

TEL AVIV, March 19. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus patients in Israel has risen to 529, the country’s Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry, six patients are in serious condition and 12 have recovered. The number of coronavirus cases grew by 102 in the past 24 hours.

Israel reported its first coronavirus case on February 27.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in more than 170 countries, including Russia.

On March 11, the WHO declared the outbreak a global pandemic. As of now, over 210,000 people have been infected around the world and about 8,500 have died. Russia has identified 147 cases so far. The Russian government has launched an Internet hotline to keep the country’s people informed about the coronavirus situation.