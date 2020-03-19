Number of coronavirus cases in South Korea exceeds 8,500

SEOUL, March 19. /TASS/. The number of novel coronavirus cases in South Korea has increased by 152 to reach 8,565. Seven people have died over the past 24 hours, the overall number of fatalities has reached 91, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at the country’s Ministry of Health reported.

According to South Korean doctors, 407 patients who had recovered have been discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours. A total of 1,947 people have recovered since the coronavirus outbreak began.

The current coronavirus illness was registered in central China at the end of December 2019. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic. COVID-19 infection cases have been recorded in more than 140 countries. According to the latest data, over 210,000 people have contracted the virus, more than 8,500 of them have died. A total of 147 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia so far.