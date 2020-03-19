Two US congressmen test positive for novel coronavirus

WASHINGTON, March 19. /TASS/. Another US congressman, Utah Democrat Benjamin McAdams, said he had contracted the novel coronavirus.

"On Saturday evening, after returning from Washington, D.C., I developed mild cold-like symptoms. In consultation with my doctor on Sunday, I immediately isolated myself in my home," McAdams said, adding that his symptoms eventually got worse. "On Tuesday, my doctor instructed me to get tested for COVID-19 and following his referral, I went to the local testing clinic for the test. Today I learned that I tested positive."

Earlier on Wednesday, US Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart (Rep., Florida) has become the first member of the United States legislature diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, his press service said.

"On Saturday evening, Congressman Diaz-Balart developed symptoms, including a fever and a headache. Just a short while ago, he was notified that he has tested positive for COVID-19," reads a statement, posted on Diaz-Balart’s website.

"I’m feeling much better," Diaz-Balart wrote on his Twitter page, calling upon everyone to take all the necessary precautions.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, which aggregates novel coronavirus statistics provided by federal and state authorities, the number of confirmed cases in the country has topped 7,700. At least 118 people have died.