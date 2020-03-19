Aeroflot to reduce flights to US, close air traffic with UAE and Portugal

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Russian flagship air carrier Aeroflot will suspend its flights to Washington, Miami, Los Angeles, Dubai and Lisbon until April 30, the Russian company said in a statement posted on its website.

"Starting from March 29, Aeroflot will continue its flights to the US only via the Moscow-New York-Moscow route," the statement says.

Aeroflot’s earlier schedule included regular flights from Moscow to New York, Los Angeles, Dubai and Lisbon, one flight a week to Washington and four flights a week to Miami.

Another Russian air carrier, Rossiya, announced it was suspending its flight from St. Petersburg to London.

According to a decree signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, flights to the United Kingdom, the United States and the United Arab Emirates will be limited. Flights to New York, London and Abu Dhabi can be carried out only from Terminal F of Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport.

From March 18 and until May 1, Russia restricts entry into the country for foreign citizens and stateless persons. Over the past month and a half, Russia imposed a series of restrictions on flights to the European Union, China, South Korea, Iran, Uzbekistan and other states amid the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.