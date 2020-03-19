Over 4.5 million people entering Russia examined for signs of infection this year

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Since January 2020, Russia’s sanitary watchdog Rospotrebnadzor examined more than 4.5 million people crossing Russian borders and detected signs of infectious diseases in some 400 of them, the organization said on its website on Thursday.

The coronavirus outbreak, which began in late 2019 in China, has spread to over 130 countries and the WHO recognized it as a global pandemic. According to latest reports, more than 200,000 people contracted the disease worldwide, and 8,000 of them died. Russia has registered 147 infection cases so far.