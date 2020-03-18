Number of coronavirus cases in Serbia up to 89

BELGRADE, March 18. /TASS/. The number of the novel coronavirus cases in Serbia has increased to 89, the country’s health ministry reported on Wednesday.

By Wednesday morning, there were 83 coronavirus patients in the country and six more cases have been registered during the day. Two patients are in serious condition.

Earlier, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic declared a state of emergency and a curfew in the country. Schools and other educational establishments have been closed until the end of the academic year. Parliamentary and local elections scheduled for April 26 have been postponed.

Coronavirus cases have been reported in all Serbia’s neighboring countries, including Montenegro, which reported its two first coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported from more than 130 countries and territories, including Russia, which has 1147 coronavirus cases. The World Health Organization says that the novel coronavirus cases across the globe have exceeded 200,000, with more than 8,000 deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially described the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic.