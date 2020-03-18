First two coronavirus cases confirmed in Zambia

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Zambia’s Ministry of Health has confirmed the first two novel coronavirus cases in the country, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said on Wednesday.

According to the minister, the patients are a married couple from Zambia, who travelled to France. Both have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and were put into quarantine.

All educational institutions in Zambia have been closed for an indefinite period of time because of the coronavirus outbreak.