First two coronavirus cases confirmed in Zambia

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. Zambia’s Ministry of Health has confirmed the first two novel coronavirus cases in the country, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said on Wednesday.
According to the minister, the patients are a married couple from Zambia, who travelled to France. Both have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and were put into quarantine.
All educational institutions in Zambia have been closed for an indefinite period of time because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The current coronavirus illness was registered in central China at the end of December 2019. On March 11, the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic. COVID-19 infection cases have been recorded in more than 130 countries. According to the latest data, over 190,000 people have contracted the virus, about 8,000 of them have died. A total of 147 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia so far.