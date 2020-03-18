South Korea reports a total of 8,413 COVID-19 cases and 84 deaths

SEOUL, March 18. /TASS/. The number of COVID-19 cases in South Korea has risen by 93, reaching 8,413. Three people have died in the past 24 hours, with the death toll reaching 84, South Korea’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed on Tuesday.
The majority of new cases have been documented in Daegu (46 new cases) and the neighboring province of Gyeongsangbuk-do (nine new cases). 21 new cases of infection have been documented in Seoul, Incheon and the Gyeonggi province. For four days in a row, the number of daily new cases in the country does not surpass 100.
According to South Korean medical professionals, 139 people have been discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours. In total, 1,540 people have recovered from the disease since the start of the outbreak.
In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. On March 11, WHO officially characterized the situation with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as a pandemic. The disease has spread to over 130 countries. According to latest reports, over 180,000 people have been infected with the virus globally, and about 7,000 have died. There are 114 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Russia.