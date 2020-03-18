South Korea reports a total of 8,413 COVID-19 cases and 84 deaths

SEOUL, March 18. /TASS/. The number of COVID-19 cases in South Korea has risen by 93, reaching 8,413. Three people have died in the past 24 hours, with the death toll reaching 84, South Korea’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention informed on Tuesday.

The majority of new cases have been documented in Daegu (46 new cases) and the neighboring province of Gyeongsangbuk-do (nine new cases). 21 new cases of infection have been documented in Seoul, Incheon and the Gyeonggi province. For four days in a row, the number of daily new cases in the country does not surpass 100.