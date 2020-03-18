President of Colombia orders state of emergency amid novel coronavirus spread

BOGOTA, March 18. /TASS/. Colombia has announced a state of emergency as a preventive measure to combat the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus, Colombian President Ivan Duque announced on Wednesday.

"We have decided to announce the state of emergency in line with Provision 215 [of the Constitution]," Duque stated.

The Colombian president added that elderly people were the most vulnerable group to be infected with the novel coronavirus.

"We have decreed to impose an obligatory quarantine for all people of age over 70 starting on March 20 and until May 31," the Colombian president said.

Colombia reported its first registered novel coronavirus case on March 6 and since then the number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 soared to 75.