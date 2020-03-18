Saudi Arabia proposes to hold next week ‘virtual summit’ of G20 leaders on COVID-19

TASS, March 18. Saudi Arabia is set to convene next week a summit of the Group of Twenty (G20) leaders to discuss ways for countering the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

"The Saudi G20 Presidency is communicating with G20 countries to convene an extraordinary virtual G20 Leaders’ Summit next week to advance a coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its human and economic implications," according to the Saudi Arabian news agency.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s press service announced on Monday after his telephone talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, that Saudi Arabia would gather an emergency G20 meeting "without a personal attendance" to discuss the ongoing global spread of the novel coronavirus.