Two first coronavirus cases confirmed in Montenegro

BELGRADE, March 17. /TASS/. The first two coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Montenegro, which has until today been the only European Union nation to have no coronavirus patients.

"Two first coronavirus cases have been registered in Montenegro. These are two women, born in 1948 and 1973, who returned from a foreign country. They are in normal condition," Prime Minister Dusko Markovic told journalists on Tuesday.

Montenegro imposed an entry ban for foreigners, except holders of residence permits, on March 15. It also suspended air service with the rest of the world. Still earlier, the country’s authorities imposed a two-week ban on mass gatherings.