Turkish, French, German, British leaders hold talks in videoconference mode

ANKARA, March 17. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were held on Tuesday in a videoconference mode in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu wrote on his Twitter account.

At video conference w/leaders of #France , #Germany & #UK , President @RTErdogan discussed; - Joint action against Coronavirus, - Resolution of Syria crisis, - Humanitarian assistance to Idlib, - Refugee flow, - Developments in Libya, - Situation in EU&our relations w/EU. pic.twitter.com/RXDjelbDHi

According to the Turkish top diplomat, the topics included "joint action against coronavirus, resolution of the Syria crisis, humanitarian assistance to Idlib, refugee flow, developments in Libya," and Turkey’s relations with the European Union.

The four-lateral summit was originally planned to be held in Istanbul but later it was decided to hold it via a videoconference due to the coronavirus pandemic.