Turkish, French, German, British leaders hold talks in videoconference mode

ANKARA, March 17. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were held on Tuesday in a videoconference mode in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu wrote on his Twitter account.
At video conference w/leaders of #France, #Germany& #UK, President @RTErdogan discussed;— Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) March 17, 2020
- Joint action against Coronavirus,
- Resolution of Syria crisis,
- Humanitarian assistance to Idlib,
- Refugee flow,
- Developments in Libya,
- Situation in EU&our relations w/EU. pic.twitter.com/RXDjelbDHi
According to the Turkish top diplomat, the topics included "joint action against coronavirus, resolution of the Syria crisis, humanitarian assistance to Idlib, refugee flow, developments in Libya," and Turkey’s relations with the European Union.
The four-lateral summit was originally planned to be held in Istanbul but later it was decided to hold it via a videoconference due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 11 million, in late December 2019. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported in more than 160 countries and territories, including Russia, which has 114 coronavirus cases. The World Health Organization says that the novel coronavirus cases across the globe have exceeded 180,000, with more than 7,000 deaths. The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially described the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic.