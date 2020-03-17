It will take current pandemic years to travel around the world, says German virologist

BERLIN, March 17. /TASS/. The novel coronavirus pandemic will theoretically last for no less than two years. This is precisely the period of time it will take it to travel around the globe, German virologist Lothar Wieler, of the Robert Koch Institute, said on Tuesday, adding that a variety of factors would influence the spread of the infection, so making any definite forecasts at this point would be impossible.

"We assume, and we have stated this here many times, that it will take the pandemic two years, or possibly several years to circle the world," he said. Wieler recalled that pandemics usually spread in waves and how fast these waves are going to be was hard to tell at this point. "When the 60%-70% that we’ve been constantly talking about will be infected around the world? It may last years. One of the estimates is two years. However, it all depends on when we will obtain a vaccine," the virologist said.

An outbreak of the new coronavirus-related disease, which occurred in central China at the end of 2019, has now spread to more than 130 countries. The World Health Organization has declared a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, more than 170,000 people around the world have contracted the virus; about 7,000 have died. Russia’s anti-coronavirus task force has registered 93 cases of the disease.