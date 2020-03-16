Army’s involvement in efforts to fight coronavirus turned out reasonable — Chinese embassy

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Joint efforts by the military and civilian authorities to fight the coronavirus epidemic in China’s Hubei province turned out quite reasonable, the Chinese embassy’s military attache, Major General Kui Yanwei told TASS in an interview.

Kui pointed out that creation of conditions for medical and scientific research into the virus was an important component of military-civilian cooperation. China’s Air Force urgently provided medium and large military transport planes to airlift crucial supplies to Wuhan. Also, China’s Air Force acted in tight cooperation with the railways, which took special measures to lay on extra trains and increase the duration of stops," Kui said.

"During the struggle against the epidemic the military and local forces cooperated closely, supported each other, exchanged information and jointly distributed the necessary medical items," he commented.

He said the Central Military Committee of the People’s Liberation Army of China created a joint prevention and control mechanism, that covered the organization of meetings and briefings and communication with the local authorities.

The Russian government’s well-timed measures to combat the spread of coronavirus have yielded the desired results, Kui Yanwei told TASS.

"Regarding the coronavirus spread in Russia, we see that well-timed measures taken by the Russian government related to transportation, restrictions and checks on the border and quarantine have already yielded the desired results," the military attache commented.

The diplomat stressed that amid the coronavirus pandemic China recommends to "timely step up security measures, cut off transmission of the disease, mobilize experts and concentrate resources." "Such measures have proven to be very effective in China," he noted.

Beijing also recommends to create the system of reporting about the epidemic, timely publish information about the infection’s dynamics and provide citizens with all protective medical kits — gloves, masks and protective clothes, the diplomat indicated.

In early February, the Russian government sent a delegation of experts to China, who jointly with Chinese colleagues studied response measures to the coronavirus outbreak and joined an effort to develop antiviral drugs and vaccines. "This was the first delegation of foreign experts, which the Chinese government agreed to receive during the critical time of fight against the epidemic," Kui Yanwei stated.

An outbreak of the new coronavirus-related disease, which occurred in central China at the end of 2019, has spread to about 160 countries and territories. The World Health Organization on March 11 declared it as a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, more than 174,600 have contracted the virus around the world. More than 6,680 have died. Russia’s special task force has identified 93 coronavirus cases.

In China, which is the hardest-hit by the disease, there have been 3,200 lethal outcomes. Nearly 67,800 patients have recovered. A total of 80,900 cases of the disease have been registered so far. Outside China the strongest outbreaks have occurred in Italy and South Korea.