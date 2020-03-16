Over 8,200 cases of novel coronavirus confirmed in South Korea

According to the ministry, 303 people recovered in the past day, bringing a total number of recoveries to 1,137.

SEOUL, March 16. /TASS/. The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in South Korea has increased by 74 in the past day and reached 8,236, while the death toll remains at 75, South Korea's Ministry of Health and Welfare reported on Monday.

South Korean doctors note that the number of new cases is declining in the country for the second week in a row.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the city of Wuhan. Cases of novel coronavirus were confirmed in more than 120 countries and territories, including in Russia. On March 11, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. Outside of China, most cases of the new coronavirus were reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy.

According to the latest reports, over 153,000 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the world, and the death toll surpassed 5,700.